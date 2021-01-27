URBANA — A Champaign man who had a gun when he was not allowed to was sentenced Wednesday to 7½ years in prison.
Jaliqwon Robertson, 22, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
He admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on May 8, he had a loaded .22-caliber gun in a car while he was at the Oakwood Trace apartment complex off North Third Street in Champaign.
Convicted in 2017 of unlawful use of weapons, Robertson is not allowed to possess a gun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Robertson had other convictions as a juvenile for possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Robertson for drug treatment while in prison. He is eligible to earn day-for-day good time, Umlah said.