URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having ammunition in a car he was in in July was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.
Creg T. Wright, 27, whose last known address was in the 1700 block of Henry Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
He’d been charged with that offense July 25 after being arrested the night before by a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy who had stopped him for an alleged traffic violation and smelled cannabis.
A search of his car turned up a safe that contained 9 mm ammunition and pills. The deputy also found several bags of cannabis weighing a total of about 2 ounces.
A charge alleging he had cannabis to sell was dismissed in exchange for his plea to having ammunition. Because of previous felony convictions for aggravated battery, aggravated resisting arrest and criminal trespass, Wright is not allowed to possess ammunition or weapons.
Wright was given credit for 185 days already served. He was also ordered to forfeit to police the contraband found in his car.