CHAMPAIGN — A 19-year-old Champaign man is in custody in connection with a 2022 shooting that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark-Rivest said Caston D. Davis was arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday on warrants after Champaign police Detective Steve Vogel spotted him in downtown Champaign. She said Davis resisted arrest, causing Vogel to suffer a knee injury.
The warrant for his arrest stemmed from a Sept. 16 incident in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, where police found a then-17-year-old male who had been shot five times on a sidewalk outside a store.
Davis was wanted on both an October 2022 warrant for attempted murder in the shooting and another for failure to appear in connection with an August 2022 burglary to a motor vehicle, Clark-Rivest said.
At Davis’ arraignment Monday, Judge Brett Olmstead continued his $1 million bond on the attempted-murder warrant and set a preliminary hearing for Aug. 23.