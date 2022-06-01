CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man is in custody in the fatal shooting of an Urbana man last fall.
Demarco Diego Lucas, 35, who is listed as homeless, was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder in the Oct. 7 death of Charles Evans, 42, of Urbana.
About 3:10 a.m. that Thursday, Mr. Evans was at a gathering at an apartment in the 500 block of West White Street in Champaign when he was shot multiple times in the torso on the north side of the building, where there is a parking lot that is accessible by an alley.
A Champaign police report said Mr. Evans told police that he was dying and unable to move. When asked who shot him, he replied "His name is Duke." Mr. Evans died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police investigated and learned there had been a dice game in the area and that both Mr. Evans and Lucas, who witnesses said goes by the nickname of Duke, had been present.
Police had enough evidence to charge and obtain an arrest warrant for Lucas by January.
He was arrested Tuesday morning at a west Champaign apartment complex and was arraigned by Judge Brett Olmstead Wednesday on four counts of murder.
Olmstead informed Lucas that if convicted he faces 20 years to natural life. Authorities think Lucas acted alone.
Court records show he has previous convictions for battery, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons and possession of a controlled substance. He's being held in lieu of $3 million bond and is due back in court June 28 for a probable cause hearing.
Mr. Evans’ death was one of 16 homicides in Champaign last year. Police have made arrests in at least four of those cases.