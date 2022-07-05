CHAMPAIGN — A 20-year-old Champaign man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being hit multiple times in the torso during a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening in west Champaign, authorities said.
According to a release, at 7:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West University Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury. After finding the man “alert and talking,” they rendered medical aid until he could be taken to a hospital.
Police said their preliminary investigation showed the victim was driving eastbound on University between Victor and Fair streets when an SUV pulled up next to his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at it, striking him.
The victim then crashed his SUV into a light pole and the suspect vehicle fled eastbound on University, police said. A resident of a nearby home rendered aid until officers arrived, police said.
Police ask any nearby residents or businesses with surveillance cameras to notify them, as the footage may be of help to their investigation. Anyone with information is likewise asked to contact the department at 217-351-4545; arrangements can be made for the information to be shared privately.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of those responsible for any other crime.