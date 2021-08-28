CHAMPAIGN — One person was injured by gunfire early Saturday morning in a shooting in a parking lot on the southwestern edge of downtown Champaign.
A release from Champaign police said officers were summoned at 1:43 p.m. to the 200 block of West Clark Street for a report of shots fired.
Officers found a “large, disruptive gathering and discovered evidence of gunfire,” the release said.
Not long after, they were told a 20-year-old man showed up at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police said the group was in a parking lot when a fight started. As the group dispersed, one person pulled a handgun and began shooting while at least one other person returned fire.
Besides the injured man, police also found damage to three vehicles from bullets. They recovered about 20 casings.
There have been about 175 confirmed reports of shots fired in Champaign this year.
Anyone in the area with information, especially footage from any exterior surveillance cameras, is asked to share it with police by calling 217-351-4545.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.