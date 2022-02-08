URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly fought with patrons of a downtown Champaign bar and tried to steal a car is due back in court next month.
Abdilatif Y. Adan, 30, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Rockingham Lane, was charged Monday with vehicular invasion and aggravated battery after his arrest early Sunday.
A Champaign police report said a 26-year-old man was inside Quality Bar, 110 N. Neil St., when Adan, who had been removed by the management, returned and grabbed the man by the shoulders and told him to “stop faking.”
When the victim said he was not from here and didn’t know what he was talking about, Adan allegedly pulled the man’s necklace off. Adan was removed from the bar a second time.
He returned again and the same victim put his hands up and backed away from him to avoid a confrontation. Adan was removed a third time.
Wanting to avoid further problems, the victim had a friend come get him, and after he got in the friend’s car, Adan allegedly pulled open the car door, punched him in the face and threw a drink on him. The victim then got out and pinned Adan to the ground, telling him to stop.
Adan then allegedly pulled the driver out of his seat and got in the car.
The driver and his friend pulled Adan out and held him until police arrived.
Witnesses corroborated the victim’s statement, and a bar employee told police that Adan had been ejected multiple times for disturbing patrons.
If convicted of vehicular invasion, Adan faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead set a probable-cause hearing for March 8. Adan remains free on bond.