URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had ammunition and cannabis in a car late Sunday night remained in the county jail Tuesday.
Creg T. Wright, 26, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Henry Street, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said a deputy stopped Wright for an alleged traffic violation and, when he approached the vehicle, could smell the strong odor of cannabis.
Wright admitted to the deputy that he had cannabis in the vehicle.
During a search, deputies found several bags containing a total of about 2 ounces.
They also found a safe that contained 9 mm ammunition and several unidentified pills. Wright had more than $2,200 on him but told police that he did not have a job. He also did not have a firearm owner’s identification card.
Convicted of felonies for aggravated battery, aggravated resisting arrest and criminal trespass, Wright is not allowed to possess ammunition or weapons.
Judge Brett Olmstead told Wright to be back in court Aug. 17 and set his bond at $250,000.