URBANA — A Champaign man free on bond for allegedly battering a woman in May was arrested again Friday for allegedly threatening her with a gun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Toimail Walton, 44, who last lived on Cambridge Drive, was at the woman’s Champaign home about 10:30 p.m. Friday visiting her and a child, even though that was a violation of his bond in the earlier domestic-battery case.
Fletcher said Walton was intoxicated, became threatening toward the woman and child and allegedly pulled a gun and told her she deserved to die.
He left the house in her car and police stopped it, finding a 9 mm pistol, Fletcher said. A passenger in the car corroborated what the woman had told police.
Because of a number of prior convictions, including possession of a stolen vehicle, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and driving under the influence, Walton is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Walton is expected to be charged Monday with aggravated unlawful use of weapons by a felon and aggravated assault. Because of his record, he is not eligible for probation if convicted, Fletcher said.
Judge John Kennedy set his bond at $75,000 Saturday and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor if he’s released from jail.