URBANA — A Champaign man accused of trying to shoot an adult man but hitting a 10-year-old instead more than two years ago has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a gun and other counts.
Devlon Miles, 21, who last lived in the 1400 block of Kings Way, has been in custody since May 11, 2021, charged in a separate case with aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a gunfight that day in west Champaign during which he was shot.
A new case was filed Wednesday alleging that about 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2019, Miles fired into a house on Williamsburg Drive after a feud with an adult male who was living there, the basis of the attempted-murder charge.
Instead of hitting the intended target, the gunfire hit a 10-year-old boy who lived there, resulting in two wounds that hospitalized him for more than two weeks. For that, Miles was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
Champaign police learned from the man who apparently was the intended target of Miles’ shooting that he had been at a liquor store on West Bradley Avenue earlier that night and Miles had come into the store telling him to come out.
The two went outside and began a fight, which escalated when the man who had been in the store allegedly shot at Miles.
Police learned that after being shot at, Miles was looking for a ride to his girlfriend’s home in Urbana to get a gun.
They also learned that the shots that hit the 10-year-old came from the same gun that another man had been shot with on Aug. 22, 2019. Miles denied having anything to do with that shooting.
He admitted to police that on Dec. 1, 2019, he was looking for a gun but said that didn’t mean he found one.
In addition to the charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, Miles was also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm into a building and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
If convicted of attempted murder, Miles faces 25 years to life in prison, to be served at 85 percent time. Aggravated battery with a gun carries a potential sentence of between six and 30 years in prison.
Any sentence he might receive for those would have to be served after others he could receive for the May 2021 shooting case and an unrelated 2020 case for manufacture or delivery of cannabis and unlawful use of weapons. Both of those were set for trial next week.
Court records show that Miles has one prior adult conviction for possession of a stolen vehicle from 2020 and several adjudications as a minor for possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass, burglary, mob action and residential burglary.
Miles had been held in lieu of $850,000 bond in the two earlier cases.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $1 million in the new case, appointed the public defender to represent him and told him to return to court March 16 for a probable-cause hearing.