URBANA — A multiple-convicted felon found with a gun, drugs and a large amount of cash on him Tuesday has been charged with several serious felonies.
Kevin Akins, 31, who listed an address in the 900 block of North Third Street, Champaign, was charged Wednesday with being an armed habitual criminal, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of cocaine.
All but the last charge are Class X felonies, mandating a prison term of at least six to 30 years upon conviction and the possibility of consecutive sentences on some of the six counts.
According to a Street Crimes Task Force police report, an officer saw Akins Tuesday outside a restaurant in the 1500 block of West Springfield Avenue and tried to talk to him about recent drug sales he allegedly made.
Akins went inside, ordered and left before getting his food. When officers approached him outside, he ran, holding an item near his waistband that they believed to be a gun.
The report said Akins refused police commands to stop, tripped and fell, then got up and ran again before officers eventually caught him.
In the place where he fell, police found Akins’ debit card and a 9 mm handgun.
Inside his underwear, police found almost 37 grams of cocaine. He also had $2,564 on him.
In his vehicle, police found more cocaine and a blackjack.
Court records show Akins has one pending drug case, three prior drug convictions, and others for defacing a firearm, resisting arrest, and aggravated fleeing from police dating to 2008. He was also convicted of unlawful possession of a weapon as a juvenile.
Judge Adam Dill set Akins’ bond at $750,000 and told him to be back in court for a probable cause hearing Jan. 4.