URBANA — A Champaign man who failed to turn himself in to begin a prison sentence more than two months ago is back in jail.
Avery Falconer, 32, who last lived on Kimberly Drive, was arrested Sunday by Champaign police.
A warrant had been issued for his arrest in early December after he failed to turn himself in to being serving a six-year sentence for delivery of cocaine that he had agreed to in October when he pleaded guilty to the offense.
At the time, he told Judge Randy Rosenbaum he needed a little more time to find someone to help a loved one for whom he was caring.
But Falconer did not show up on Nov. 18 as Rosenbaum had ordered, nor did he show up for a Dec. 6 hearing that Rosenbaum set after Falconer filed his own motion with the court asking to withdraw his guilty plea.
When he didn’t show for the Dec. 6 hearing, Rosenbaum issued a warrant for his arrest with no bond.
And on Dec. 20, the state’s attorney followed up by filing an additional felony charge of failure to return from furlough against Falconer. A second warrant with no bond was issued.
That case has been continued to next week. If he’s convicted of that Class 3 felony, Falconer would have to serve any sentence for it after he finishes the sentence for selling cocaine that he received in October.
Falconer has prior convictions for aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and domestic battery.