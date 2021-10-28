URBANA — A Champaign man on parole for possessing methamphetamine has been charged with that same offense.
On Oct. 22, U.S. marshals went to the home of Kayon Toy, 30, in the 3700 block of Balcary Bay to arrest him for an alleged parole revocation.
In his home, they found a backpack that contained just over an ounce of methamphetamine.
Toy’s girlfriend, who shared the home with him, denied owning the backpack.
He was arrested that day and arraigned Thursday on Class X and Class 1 felony charges of methamphetamine delivery.
Judge Sam Limentato set bond for Toy at $1.5 million.
He is due back in court Jan. 4.
Court records show Toy had other prior adult convictions for obstructing justice, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. He had juvenile adjudications dating to 2005 for battery, aggravated battery, attempted burglary and possession of a controlled substance.