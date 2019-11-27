URBANA — A Champaign man on parole for robbing a Champaign restaurant five years ago has been arrested for having a gun and drugs in his home.
Sgt. Dave Griffet of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said his officers were helping a parole agent with a compliance and safety check at the home of Daviet Henderson about 8 a.m. Tuesday when they found a loaded handgun with its serial number scratched off and 2.3 grams of cocaine.
Henderson, 25, was living in an apartment in the 300 block of Kenwood Road, Griffet said.
He was paroled in late August after serving about 4½ years of a 10-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery for a holdup at La Bamba, 1905 Glenn Park Drive, that happened on Aug. 28, 2014.
As a convicted felon, Henderson is not allowed to possess a weapon.
He was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and possession of controlled substance.
If convicted of having the gun, he faces a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Henderson’s bond at $20,000 and told him to be back in court Dec. 31.