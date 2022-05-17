URBANA — A Champaign man will leave his sentence for shooting a man in the hands of a Champaign County judge.
Gregory Sappington, 40, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of Beardsley Avenue, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting a man on Nov. 21, 2019.
The charge to which he pleaded alleged that the man was injured but did not sustain great bodily harm, meaning that Sappington will be eligible for day-for-day good time on his mandatory prison sentence.
Although the offense carries a sentencing range of six to 30 years in prison, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson agreed to cap his recommendation at 20 years. Rosenbaum set sentencing for June 24.
Larson agreed to dismiss other counts alleging Sappington shot two other men, robbed two and unlawfully used a weapon. Larson said the victims were not cooperative with him as he prepared the case for trial.
The shooting apparently stemmed from a drug deal that went bad about 10:15 p.m. that day, Larson said.
Champaign police were sent to the 600 block of Alabama Avenue, where they found that several shots had been fired, then learned that three men showed up at a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
Further investigation revealed that the victims had gone to the house to sell drugs to Sappington, who told the would-be seller he had someone else interested in buying.
Instead, Sappington and the other man, identified as Michael Simmons, 24, pointed guns at the men in the car, took their cellphones and cannabis, and fired on the men.
Police had to coax Sappington out of the home. He claimed he had been sleeping.
Larson said the Illinois State Crime Lab connected a spent bullet casing found in the driveway to one of two guns found hidden under the seat of a car linked to Sappington.
Further, gunshot residue was found on Sappington’s hand, and his palm print was found on the gun magazine.
In the yard of the home, police found cannabis and one of the men’s cellphones, Larson said.
Larson is expected to present Rosenbaum with further evidence of the crime at the June sentencing hearing.
Simmons has not been tried on his charges.