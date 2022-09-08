URBANA — A Champaign man who represented himself at trial faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced next month for being an armed habitual criminal.
Earlier this week, Judge Randy Rosenbaum convicted Kemion Dorris, 24, of that offense as well as a separate count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole.
Rosenbaum set a hearing on post-trial motions and sentencing for Oct. 13. Also set for that day are three other pending felony cases, all of which involve Class X charges, and one pending misdemeanor case.
The charges of which Dorris was convicted this week stemmed from his arrest Oct. 11, 2021, by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
In testimony that Rosenbaum heard beginning in late July, officers said they went to a home on Diane Lane in Champaign that day in search of Dorris, hoping to speak to him about an alleged attack on a girlfriend that had occurred the day before in Urbana.
The woman living there gave them permission to search, Sgt. Jon Lieb testified, and on a couch was a sweatshirt with a loaded gun in the pocket.
Officer James Hobson testified that prior to police finding the gun, a handcuffed Dorris had requested a kiss from a woman before he was to be transported. Hobson said he saw Dorris whispering to the woman and that she then went back in the house and picked up the sweatshirt from the couch that had the gun in the pocket. Police then took the sweatshirt and gun from her.
A state crime lab analyst testified a latent fingerprint lifted from the magazine in the gun matched Dorris’ fingerprints.
Dorris’ previous convictions for burglary and possession of a weapon by a felon qualified him to be charged as an armed habitual criminal. He was on parole in the weapons case at the time and the prior convictions mean he may not possess a gun.
Eight weeks after being charged with the Class X felony, which carries a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years, Dorris informed Rosenbaum that he wanted to represent himself. After a discussion with him, the judge said Dorris apparently did not understand the nature of the proceedings against him well enough and refused to grant his request to fire his court-appointed lawyer. The case was then set for trial.
On Feb. 1, as the trial was about to begin, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones asked for and received permission to delay it because bad weather was keeping witnesses from making it to court.
That same day, Dorris renewed his request to act as his own attorney, and after a conversation with him, Rosenbaum allowed him to do so, then continued again the case that concluded Tuesday with Rosenbaum’s guilty verdict.
Dorris’ three pending felony cases, which will be addressed next month, all involve charges alleging he’s an armed habitual criminal as well as other counts of home invasion and residential burglary.
If convicted of any of those, it’s possible he would have to serve the sentences for them after the sentence he gets next month.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah told Rosenbaum in late July that he had offered to resolve all of Dorris’ cases with one guilty plea in exchange for a sentence of 25 years in prison.
Dorris countered that he wanted no more than eight years. Umlah then withdrew his offer.