URBANA — A Champaign County judge resentenced a 24-year-old Champaign man who blew off his probation for aggravated battery to four years in prison.
The sentence for Derek Overton, who listed an address in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue, came after Judge Roger Webber heard Overton admit that he hit one man with a car and ran over a second, paralyzing him, in a Sept. 24 incident outside a liquor store in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue.
Champaign police Detective Kaitlin Fisher testified in aggravation of Overton’s sentence that Jason Dudley was paralyzed from the chest down and that Mark Washington received a broken foot and arm when Overton got in a car to flee from a dispute that had been going on.
Washington was hit by the car and Dudley was run over and dragged across a sidewalk, she said.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum showed Webber about 2 minutes and 20 seconds of video depicting a portion of what happened that night.
Fisher said Overton was quickly identified as having caused the injuries but declined to speak to her for weeks. A warrant was eventually issued for his arrest for aggravated battery and he was picked up in December by U.S. marshals.
On Monday, when it was his turn to speak, Overton said he had no intention of harming anyone that night.
“I was being jumped by multiple guys. I was fighting people with guns by myself,” said Overton. “The people I hit are people I associate with on a daily basis. I was scared and that’s why it went the way it went.”
To further aggravate his sentence, McCallum had Detective Cully Schweska testify about Overton’s alleged theft of two flat-screen televisions from an apartment in the 100 block of Kenwood Road on Aurg. 13.
Both the aggravated battery case and the residential burglary and theft case against Overton are unresolved.
The case for which he was being resentenced involved him pushing a girlfriend to the ground in Urbana in April 2019. He received 18 months of probation but did not show up or otherwise comply with the rules, Webber found when he revoked Overton’s probation.
The maximum he could have received for that was five years in prison.
McCallum said Overton had other convictions for burglary as a juvenile and as an adult, attempted residential burglary and burglary.
He’s due back in court on his pending cases June 23.