URBANA — A Champaign-area man on probation for stabbing another man during a fight last summer in Campustown has been resentenced to another two years of probation.
Judge Tom Difanis on Tuesday opted for more probation for Jerry Webb, 67, who has no permanent address, despite the state’s recommendation that he receive a three-year prison term for violating his probation for aggravated battery.
Webb pleaded guilty in August in connection with the June 21 stabbing of another homeless man on the sidewalk in the 600 block of East Green Street in Champaign. Police reports said witnesses reported both men appeared intoxicated and that the victim swung a fist at Webb, sparking the fight that escalated from fists to Webb stabbing the man in the back.
The state took steps in November to charge Webb with violating his probation because he wasn’t showing up for appointments, Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said, or following other rules. Webb admitted the violations in January.