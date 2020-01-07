Stephan Caamano, 24, of Champaign, sentenced Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty in April to several federal charges stemming from a booming fake Xanax production scheme that operated between March 2017 and May 2018 out of a home he owned in the 1500 block of Glenshire Drive in an upscale southwest Champaign subdivision.