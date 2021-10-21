URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted forcing his way into an Urbana home and pushing a police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Anqwaun J. Beckett, 24, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Campbell Drive, pleaded guilty last week before Judge Roger Webber to residential burglary and aggravated battery to a peace officer in connection with events that happened on the afternoon of Feb. 5.
He was sentenced to 10 years and five years respectively, to be served at the same time.
An Urbana police report said Beckett and another man forced their way into a home in the 1900 block of North Cunningham Avenue, yelled at the occupants about stealing money, then took a video-game system.
As they were about to leave, a police officer was coming up the stairs, so Beckett and the other man ran back in, put the game system down and hid two handguns, which police later found. They then ran from the apartment, pushing the officer as they fled.
After slipping and falling on ice outside, Beckett got into a Jeep and drove off, hitting two police cars on his way out of the complex. Police pursued him until he crashed the Jeep on Country Club Road and got out and ran. He was caught on North Coler Avenue. The second man was not found.
In the wrecked Jeep, police found a backpack containing identification belonging to Beckett, cannabis cookies, about 3 ounces of cannabis in 10 packages and a pistol magazine with three bullets. On Beckett’s person, police found a cannabis cookie and $1,290 cash.
In return for his guilty pleas to the two counts, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar dismissed other charges of home invasion, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and aggravated fleeing.
Webber agreed to recommend Beckett for drug treatment while in prison. He also agreed to allow Beckett to turn himself in to begin his sentence on Nov. 5.