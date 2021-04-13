URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had a small amount of methamphetamine when arrested last fall has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Jeremy Larson, 34, who listed an address in the 500 block of Castleton Drive, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of fewer than five grams that police found in a vehicle Larson was in Nov. 26 outside a restaurant on North Cunningham Avenue in Urbana.
An Urbana police report said Larson had called police to report he had been jumped at a nearby apartment complex. Because he appeared jittery, they asked if they could search the vehicle. He declined but volunteered that his wife had a pipe. She handed police a bag that had methamphetamine in it and said it belonged to Larson.
He was initially charged with a more serious felony offense because police weighed the container and the drug to arrive at a 21 gram weight. Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said the Illinois State Crime Lab found that the container constituted the bulk of that weight and that there was actually only about a gram of methamphetamine in it.
Larson, who was on parole for financial institution robbery at the time of his arrest, was told to get a substance-abuse evaluation.