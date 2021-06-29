URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a gun on two separate occasions last year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Jerry Oneal, 28, who listed an address in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in two separate cases for which he was sentenced to five years and 10 years, to be served one after the other.
He admitted that on Feb. 22, 2020, he ran from police who wanted to speak to him in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue. When they caught up to him, police found that Oneal had a loaded 9 mm handgun.
With convictions in his past for unlawful restraint and possession with intent to deliver cannabis, Oneal was not allowed to have a gun. He received five years in prison for that.
While out of bond in that case, Oneal was arrested the following month for allegedly shooting into an apartment where a woman he knew was living. Her teenage son was sleeping on a couch and police found bullet holes in windows and walls on March 28, 2020.
About two hours after the woman reported the damage, police found Oneal in a hallway of a nearby building of the Country Brook apartment complex.
He ran from police, who tackled and arrested him. In his path of flight was a .38-caliber gun, and on him, police found two .38-caliber bullets and about 48 grams of suspected Ecstasy.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for that weapons violation.
In return, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson dismissed other charges of possession with intent to deliver Ecstasy, armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Larson negotiated the plea agreement with Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor. Oneal was given credit for a year and three months already served in jail and he is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence.