CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Saturday that injured a young man in a car.
Champaign police were called to the 600 block of East University Avenue about 2:40 a.m. and found a 23-year-old man who had two gunshot wounds that they described as non-life-threatening.
A preliminary investigation showed that he was driving a car when a person stepped into the road in front of him and was hit by his vehicle.
As he stopped after striking the person, an unknown person approached the driver’s side and fired several shots into the car, two of which hit him.
Police said the person hit by the man’s car was not significantly injured.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery.
There have been more than 165 reports of shots fired in the city this year.
Police ask businesses in that area with surveillance video to contact them at 217-351-4545. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.