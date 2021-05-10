URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he possessed child pornography was sentenced Monday to just under 11 years in prison.
Matthew C. McDuffie, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive, pleaded guilty in January to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
In custody since August 2020, McDuffie admitted having the pornographic pictures between Sept. 25 and 30, 2019. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm sentenced McDuffie to 10 years and 10 months in prison and took note of the particularly humiliating and degrading sexual abuse of toddlers in the photos McDuffie possessed.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson, who prosecuted McDuffie, said the victims were not known to him.
Champaign County court records indicate McDuffie had previous convictions for theft, arson and battery dating to 2002. Following his release from prison, he will have to serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.