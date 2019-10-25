URBANA — Champaign police are looking for a man who allegedly held up the same business twice in the past week while armed with a gun.
Champaign County Judge Brett Olmstead on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of Tyson Biggers, 41, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Hedge Road, Champaign, on charges of armed robbery and aggravated robbery.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Biggers allegedly robbed the University Food and Liquor store, 211 W. University Ave., C, on Saturday and again on Thursday. The same employee was working both times, Rietz said.
In the first holdup, a man came in about 5 p.m. Saturday and asked the male clerk for liquor. After the clerk got it, the man displayed a gun, demanded cash and left with the booze and the money.
Then, about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the same clerk reported that the same man came in, pointed a gun at him, demanded money and made off with cash.
He left in a black truck, and the clerk was able to get a license plate. The truck was registered to Biggers, according to Rietz.
Biggers is on parole for a 2007 armed robbery conviction from McLean County for which he was sentenced to 22 years in prison. He was paroled in April 2018.
Rietz said he had other convictions for residential burglary, forgery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Based on that, Olmstead set his bond at $750,000.
Rietz said surveillance video confirmed the victim’s version of events and identified Biggers as the alleged robber. Champaign police said Biggers is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
If convicted of armed robbery, Biggers faces six to 30 years in prison.