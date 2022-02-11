URBANA — A man who was wanted for failing to appear in court for a 2020 shooting case was found Thursday by U.S. marshals in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said when the marshals found Antonio B. Brown, 38, in the 500 block of North Garfield Avenue where he was living, he had about 4 grams of cocaine and approximately $300 on him.
Marshals were looking for him in connection with an April 7, 2020, case of aggravated discharge of a firearm in which Brown is alleged to have fired a gun toward an apartment in the 3600 block of Colleen Drive, where a woman was inside with her son.
She told police that Brown was kicking at her door about 3:30 a.m. that Tuesday but she didn’t answer.
She saw him allegedly point a gun toward her window and later heard a shot.
She gave police a description of the car he was in and police found it about an hour later in northwest Champaign.
A search of the car turned up a .40-caliber gun and Brown was arrested.
After making a handful of court appearances, Brown, who posted bond in July 2020, failed to appear in April 2021 and his bond was ultimately forfeited.
He’s been wanted on a warrant since then.
In addition to the case for aggravated discharge of a firearm, Brown was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.
If convicted of that Class 4 felony, he would have to serve the sentence for that after any sentence he might receive in the shooting case.
Olmstead set his bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court March 8.