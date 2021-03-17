URBANA — Police need help finding a man charged with raping a teen as she slept more than a year ago.
A warrant for the arrest of Delancion Newsome, 25, whose last known address was in the 1800 block of Stratford Drive, Champaign, was issued Monday.
The state’s attorney’s office charged Newsome with two counts of criminal sexual assault alleging contact on Aug. 28 or 29, 2019, with a 17-year-old female in her home.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said the teen returned to her apartment in the 1000 block of South Smith Road on Aug. 28 and found that her roommate had guests, including Newsome.
The group was having drinks and the teen testified she tasted something in her soft drink, then decided not to continue drinking and went to bed.
She told police she woke in the middle of the night and was aware of a man on top of her fondling and grabbing her. She said she tried to fight him off but felt unable to do so.
She said she woke later the next day disoriented and naked. Believing she had been sexually assaulted, she went to Carle Foundation Hospital, where police interviewed her.
They also collected evidence from her and her bedroom that was sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab.
In February, Smysor said, police received a report that the evidence contained DNA belonging to Newsome, with whom the teen was acquainted.
On Monday, Judge Adam Dill set bond on the arrest warrant for Newsome at $500,000.
Court records show that Newsome is currently on probation for a 2017 aggravated-robbery conviction.