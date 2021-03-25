CHICAGO — A man wanted in a carjacking in Champaign last fall has been arrested in Chicago by federal marshals.
A warrant had been issued for the arrest of Javon Tate, 24, in late January after he was charged with vehicular hijacking, attempted aggravated robbery and unlawful restraint in connection with an Oct. 23 series of incidents in west Champaign.
Champaign police reports said about 9:30 p.m., officers were sent to Thorntons gas station, 101 S. Mattis Ave., because a man was reportedly holding a gun to the head of a woman inside a car.
Police arrived and as they were surrounding the car, a man later identified as Tate got out of the car, dropped a bag of cannabis on the ground, then got back in, and the car took off.
Police followed, and when the car came to a stop, the woman was in it but Tate ran off.
The woman said that earlier she had been in the Gramercy Park apartments parking lot with a male friend in her car when Tate allegedly leaned into the passenger window, pointed a gun at her male friend, and demanded money and drugs.
The male friend told the would-be robber to get in so he could take him to where the money was. Once in the car, they went to another apartment complex, picked up the gunman’s girlfriend, then headed to the Thorntons on Mattis to go to an ATM.
The male friend and the gunman’s girlfriend went inside to the ATM while the woman remained in the car with the gunman. That’s what police saw when they arrived.
A cellphone left in the vehicle led police to Tate, who had been at large since that night. He was found in Chicago on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals with the Great Lakes Task Force. It’s not known how soon he will be returned to Champaign County.
Court records show Tate was one of several men sentenced in early 2017 to seven years in prison for taking part in dismembering the body of Ashley Gibson, 24, of Champaign after she died of a drug overdose on April 17 or 18, 2016, at a home on Hedge Road in Champaign.
He also has a prior conviction for aggravated driving under the influence.
If convicted of vehicular hijacking, he faces a mandatory prison sentence of four to 30 years.