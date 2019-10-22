CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused in a home invasion that led to an exchange of gunfire early Monday morning in southwest Champaign.
Lt. Nate Rath said officers responded to a report of shots fired about 4:40 a.m. Monday at a house in the 2300 block of Belmore Drive in Champaign.
According to the preliminary investigation, Michael A. Rodgers, 29, showed up to the home of a woman he knew and threatened to harm her.
When she refused to let him in, he allegedly tried to force his way in, Rath said, leading the woman to fire her gun.
Rodgers, who also had a gun, then allegedly fired several rounds into her home as he fled, Rath said.
No injuries were reported.
A warrant was issued for Rodgers’ arrest on charges of home invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm, with the bond set at $500,000, Rath said.
Police are asking anyone who knows about the incident or Rodgers’ location to contact them at 217-351-4545. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.