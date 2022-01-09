URBANA — A Champaign man charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Urbana late last spring has been arrested in Arizona.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said earlier this month, his detectives developed information on the whereabouts of Bruce Stennis, 23, who was charged in mid-June with first-degree murder in the June 12 fatal shooting of Montez Jones, 23, of Champaign in an alley behind the 1400 block of West Hill Street.
Police said about 2 a.m. that Saturday, Stennis and Mr. Jones had reportedly been arguing over a woman who used to date Stennis. After exchanging words, Stennis allegedly got a gun out of his vehicle and shot Mr. Jones.
A warrant for Stennis’ arrest had been issued June 15. Smysor said U.S. Marshals, assisted by local police, arrested Stennis on Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz., as he was about to get in a car.
He’s being held in the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix. It’s not clear when he will be returned to Champaign County.