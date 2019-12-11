URBANA — A Champaign man wanted for a home invasion that led to gunfire in October is in police custody for that as well as for allegedly possessing about 3 ounces of suspected cocaine.
Michael A. Rodgers, 30, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Paula Drive, was arrested early Wednesday by a Champaign police officer who spotted him speeding on Springfield Avenue. He’s expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said just before 2 a.m., a patrol officer who was stopped at Springfield and Russell clocked Rodgers going 52 in a 35 mph zone. The officer began following him and noticed that Rodgers made an abrupt left turn on to Draper Avenue. The vehicle eventually stopped at Draper and Green Street, a couple of blocks south of Springfield.
Griffet said the officer noted that Rodgers appeared nervous and initially gave him a different name.
Police had been looking for Rodgers since an Oct. 21 home invasion and shooting in the 2300 block of Belmore Drive in Champaign. In that case, Rodgers showed up to the home of a woman he knew and allegedly threatened to harm her.
When she wouldn’t let him in, he reportedly tried to force his way in, prompting the woman to shoot her gun. Rodgers allegedly fired several rounds into her home as he took off, police said. No one was hit by the bullets.
Griffet said when another officer arrived at the traffic stop early Wednesday, he identified the driver as Rodgers. A search of Rodgers turned up a bag with about 9 grams of cannabis.
Police walked along the path that Rodgers took after making the turn to the south on Draper and found a plastic bag with both white powdery and chunky substances believed to be almost 3 ounces of suspected cocaine.
A passenger with Rodgers who is currently on parole was also arrested.
The state’s attorney’s office was expected to file additional drug-related charges Thursday against Rodgers, who is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond on the case involving home invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The penalty for conviction of home invasion is a mandatory six to 30 years in prison.