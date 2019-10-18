CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month in west Champaign is in custody in Indiana.

Jerry D. Exum, 30, turned himself in Friday to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Exum is currently in the process of being extradited back to Champaign, where he will be taken to the Champaign County Jail to await future court proceedings,” Champaign Deputy Chief David Shaffer said.

A warrant was issued Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond was set at $500,000.

At 11:43 p.m. Oct. 5, police received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the private business in the 1900 block of West Bradley Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lt. Nate Rath said.

A short time later, a 32-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound that was described as life-threatening, according to police.

Both victims are expected to survive, Rath said Wednesday.