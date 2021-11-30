URBANA — A Champaign man with a warrant out for his arrested was taken into custody early Sunday morning after police discovered a handgun and extended magazine in a car he was in during a traffic stop near campus.
University of Illinois police said around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers stopped a vehicle near Goodwin and Oregon avenues in Urbana because it did not have a front license plate.
“The officers who initiated the traffic stop early Sunday were part of a two-person extra unit that University Police deployed earlier this semester specifically to address concerning trends in gun violence occurring in off-campus areas of Campustown,” according to the UI police press release.
After the vehicle stopped, dispatchers notified the officers that its owner was listed as Keandre Delaney, 35, of Champaign, who had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court on a charge of resisting a police officer.
Police said the officer recognized the man in the front passenger seat as Delaney.
The officers detained Delaney and searched the vehicle. They found a handgun with an extended magazine concealed under a cloth in the front passenger door, where Delaney had been sitting.
According to police, the magazine contained 28 rounds of ammunition, and there was another round in the chamber of the gun. They also found an unsealed bag containing 6 grams of cannabis.
Officers arrested Delaney on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and took him to the Champaign County Jail. The driver of Delaney’s vehicle was released with a verbal warning.
UI police have made three arrests in the last three weeks where guns with extended magazines were located.