URBANA — A Champaign man who fired a gun he wasn’t supposed to have and injured himself has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Marcus Craig, 32, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
In return, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum dismissed more serious charges of armed violence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on parole against Craig.
About 3:35 a.m. Dec. 10, police were called to his apartment and found Craig shot in the shoulder. He told police he didn’t know how it happened, but an officer overheard him tell his wife he shot himself.
Because he was initially not very cooperative, police obtained search warrants for his vehicle and apartment and found a loaded 9 mm magazine in the car. In the master bedroom was a 9 mm handgun, a 9 mm bullet casing and a loaded magazine for another gun.
Craig eventually admitted to police that the weapons were his.
With previous felony convictions for escape, unlawful use of weapons, and criminal trespass to land, Craig is not allowed to have guns.
At the time of the incident, he was on parole for escape.
Craig is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence.