URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he possessed a stolen gun two months ago has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Rameon Starks, 25, whose last known address was in the 700 block of Breen Drive, pleaded guilty to that charge Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
Other charges alleging he committed home invasion and possessed a gun with a defaced serial number were dismissed as part of his negotiated plea agreement.
The state also agreed to dismiss two other cases in which he was charged with forgery and theft and obstructing identification.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan told the judge that on Nov. 8, the mother of one of Starks’ children was on the couch in her Champaign home when Starks, who did not live there, came in.
He threw the woman off the couch, put his hands around her neck, punched her in the face several times and pulled a gun from his waistband and threatened her with it, the prosecutor told the judge.
Starks left before police arrived. They found the car he was in, searched it and recovered the .40-caliber handgun, which had been reported stolen.
Starks was given credit on his sentence for 62 days served.
Sullivan said he had a previous misdemeanor conviction for possession of cannabis.