URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he struck his former girlfriend is headed to prison for four years.
Michael B. Nichols, 22, whose last known address was in the 3700 block of Colleen Drive, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction.
He admitted that on Aug. 19, he struck a woman he had been involved with while they were in the street on Northwood Drive.
In exchange for his guilty plea, other counts in that case alleging that he possessed heroin for sale and committed aggravated battery were dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said Nichols had previous convictions for aggravated domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
His probation in each of those cases was terminated. He was given credit on his sentence for 82 days served.