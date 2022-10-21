URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly fired a gun in an apartment earlier this month has been charged with weapons offenses.
Leandrew Powell, 38, who listed an address in the 1000 block of North Randolph Street, was arraigned Friday by Judge Brett Olmstead for unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole.
The charges allege that during a dispute on Oct. 15, Powell fired a gun inside an apartment he shares with a woman. A Champaign police report said officers had responded to their apartment on multiple previous occasions.
After allegedly firing the gun, Powell left the apartment.
Police found a .40-caliber shell casing and a hole in the wall that went into the ceiling toward another apartment.
Officers spoke with second-floor residents, who were not hurt.
They found a loaded .40-caliber gun with only one round missing hidden outside the building.
They found Powell on Thursday and arrested him.
Court records show he is currently on parole for a domestic battery involving the same woman who lives in the apartment where the shot was fired.
He also had seven other felony convictions for drugs, DUI, and domestic battery and several misdemeanor convictions, all dating to 2001.
Olmstead set Powell’s bond at $250,000 and ordered that if he can post it, he must be fitted with a GPS monitor.
He was told to return to court Nov. 16 for a probable cause hearing.