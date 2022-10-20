URBANA — A Champaign man who had been wanted for weapons violations he allegedly committed in 2020 is in police custody.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Michael D. Mitchell, 31, Thursday on outstanding warrants in several cases.
In the two most serious, he is charged with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years upon conviction.
In one of the cases, Mitchell, whose last known local address was on Gale Drive, is alleged to have had a Glock .40-caliber handgun in a car on May 1, 2020. Champaign police stopped the car near Bradley Avenue and State Street for a traffic violation. Mitchell was a passenger and denied any knowledge of the two guns that were in the car. The report said the guns were later swabbed for DNA and one came back as having DNA that matched Mitchell.
In the other case, Mitchell was stopped on Dec. 4, 2020, leaving an address on Vawter Street in Urbana where police were investigating a complaint about a domestic dispute.
Mitchell initially gave police a false name. Because of the smell of cannabis coming from the car, police searched it and found a handgun. Mitchell admitted that it belonged to him and he carried it for protection.
Because of prior felony convictions for drug offenses, he is not allowed to possess weapons. He’s being held on a total of $275,000 bond and is due back in court Nov. 29.