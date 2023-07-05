URBANA — Video from a business near where an Urbana man crashed his motorcycle last week led to the arrest of a Champaign man.
Ryan J. Chester, 51, who listed an address in the 400 block of North Prairie Street, was arraigned Wednesday by Judge Brett Olmstead on a single count of failure to report a crash involving death.
The Class 1 felony charge alleges that on Friday, June 30, Chester left the scene of an accident he was involved in that resulted in the death of Treighton Puckett, 20, of Urbana.
Champaign police were sent at 5:50 p.m. to the intersection of North Neil and Maple streets, just north of downtown, where they found Mr. Puckett and his wrecked motorcycle near the road.
Officers and firefighters tended to him, but he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana of multiple serious injuries.
Champaign police Lt. Ben Newell said Mr. Puckett was driving south on Neil Street when a northbound pickup truck made a left turn in front of him.
That prompted Mr. Puckett to make a quick maneuver to avoid the truck, which led to him crashing his motorcycle.
“I can’t say definitely whether they collided or if the motorcycle didn’t have enough time to stop or maneuver around a truck in his lane,” said Newell, adding that the mechanics and cause of the crash are still being investigated.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said that in the wake of the accident, police asked the public for help with information. On Monday, a video from a business on Neil Street was given to police that showed a blue GMC Sierra was involved.
Newell said that surveillance “definitely aided the investigation.”
Using license-plate reader technology, police learned that the truck that left the scene belonged to a Champaign general contracting firm.
Officers found the truck and Chester on Tuesday and spoke with him at the police station. He admitted that he had been driving the work truck and heard someone yell at him to stop but he did not. He also admitted he did not contact the police right away, Umlah said.
Umlah sought a $100,000 bond for Chester, noting that he’s out on bond waiting to be tried next week in a July 2022 domestic-battery case. Court records show he successfully completed a period of court supervision in a 2015 case for violation of an order of protection.
Chester’s attorney, Ruth Wyman of Champaign, said he is not a flight risk, that he talked to police and has appeared at all previous court hearings.
Olmstead agreed that Chester was not a flight risk and set his bond at $25,000. Chester posted $2,500 in cash and was released from jail Wednesday afternoon.
About 17 people, who appeared to be relatives and friends of Mr. Puckett, crowded into two rows of Olmstead’s small courtroom to watch Chester be arraigned via video from the satellite jail.
His next court date in this case is July 26.
If convicted of leaving the scene of an accident, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.