URBANA — A Champaign man remained locked up Tuesday after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Saturday.
A Champaign police report said the 25-year-old woman was stabbed about 5 p.m. in an apartment in the 2400 block of North Neil Street. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.
Keenan L. Washington, 28, who listed his address in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, was charged Monday with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and battery in connection with the violent domestic dispute.
He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond and was told to be back in court April 14.