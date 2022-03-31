URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he entered the home of an ex-girlfriend intending to do damage has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
In return for Deante Ulmer’s guilty plea to burglary, Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds dismissed more serious charges of home invasion and residential burglary against the 20-year-old, who listed an address in the 1500 block of West Bradley Avenue.
He admitted that on July 19, he crawled through an unlocked window at the home of his ex-girlfriend in the 1400 block of Silver Street in Urbana and began damaging items while she was inside with another man.
Ulmer was also ordered to spend a week in jail, with credit for time served, perform 50 hours of public service and get anger-management counseling.
Reynolds said Ulmer had previous adjudications as a juvenile for possession of ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card and retail theft.