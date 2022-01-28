URBANA — A Champaign man who failed to report to jail to begin his prison sentence now faces the prospect of even more time behind bars.
A warrant was issued Wednesday for the arrest of Anthony M. Lindsey, 36, who was sentenced Jan. 3 to five years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Judge Roger Webber agreed on that day to give Lindsey until Monday to turn himself in to begin serving his sentence, but Lindsey did not do so.
When he didn’t show, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum filed an additional charge of escape. If convicted of that, he faces an prison term of between two and 10 years, to be served after the five years he got for having a gun in March 2020.
Lindsey has convictions for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, residential burglary, obstructing justice, domestic battery and driving under revocation.