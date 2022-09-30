URBANA — A Champaign man who had a loaded gun in a car along with a half-pound of cannabis intended for sale has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Kejuan Carter, 24, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of Paula Drive, for drug treatment while he is in prison.
Carter pleaded guilty Friday to armed violence, admitting that on Sept. 20, 2021, he was armed while in a car that had fled from Champaign police who were investigating a report of shots fired.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said the car ran a few stop signs before crashing at Springfield Avenue and Third Street. As officers approached, Carter staggered away from the car, then ran down the street with an officer in pursuit telling him to stop.
After police tackled and apprehended Carter, they searched the car and found a Polymer 80 handgun fitted with a 50-round drum magazine on the driver’s-side floorboard, as well as a backpack containing about 257 grams (almost 9 ounces) of cannabis in several plastic bags.
The Polymer 80 is a gun that can be assembled from a kit. Because Carter had a previous adult conviction for unlawful restraint and juvenile adjudications for aggravated battery and possession of a stolen vehicle, he is not allowed to possess guns.
In exchange for his guilty plea, other charges of armed violence alleging he had a second gun and magazine in the car, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and possession of a machine gun by a felon were all dismissed.
A petition to revoke the probation he is serving for the unlawful-restraint conviction was also withdrawn.
Carter was ordered to forfeit the guns and ammunition to police.
He is eligible to receive day-for-day good time on his sentence and was given credit for one year already served.