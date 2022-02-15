URBANA — Two days after a prosecutor dismissed charges against a Champaign man accused of shooting a woman last summer, he was arrested again for alleged drug possession.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said on Friday, he dismissed charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons against Johnny Weatherall, 27, because witnesses were not cooperating with his office as he tried to prepare for trial, making it impossible for him to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Weatherall was charged in September in connection with an Aug. 23 shooting at the Country Brook Apartments in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue. A woman was on the porch of an apartment doing another person’s hair when they heard shots. The woman fell and realized she’d been hit by gunfire.
Witnesses gave police a description of the shooter that led them to Weatherall.
About 10:35 p.m. Sunday, Champaign police saw a gray sedan run a stop sign on Bradley Avenue at Fourth Street and stopped the car, Larson said. The driver, Weatherall, who listed an address in the 1200 block of North Champaign Street, did not have a valid driver’s license.
Police decided to impound his vehicle and in a routine search prior to doing that, found 20 pills that he admitted were Ecstasy. Weatherall told police he is a frequent user of the drug and had bought them a week before for $5 a pill.
When his mother arrived to get him, Weatherall admitted to her that he had the drugs, the police report said.
Weatherall is due back in court March 29 on the charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Weatherall at $5,000 when he was arraigned Monday.