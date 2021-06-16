URBANA — A Champaign man charged with sex assault and robbery who refused to come out of his apartment for four hours Tuesday remains in the Champaign County Jail.
Judge Adam Dill declined to lower the bonds previously set for Robert Perry, 30, in two separate criminal cases involving victims who lived in the Country Brook Apartments in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, where Perry was living.
He was arrested there Tuesday afternoon after a standoff with police who had responded to a domestic dispute, then learned the man inside was Perry, who was wanted in the earlier criminal cases.
Police had to use tear gas to get Perry to come out.
He’s being held in lieu of $1 million in the case filed last week in which he’s charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and residential burglary.
Dill explained to him that if he’s convicted of sexually assaulting the woman while armed with a knife, he faces 16 to 40 years in prison.
Those charges were filed last week after DNA collected from the woman following a Jan. 26 assault in her own home was matched by the state crime lab to Perry.
The bond in the earlier case in which he’s charged with robbery and domestic battery is $25,000.
In that case, he allegedly went to the apartment of a woman he dated on Feb. 6 to collect his belongings and the two began arguing.
The woman told police that Perry allegedly slapped her, bit her and then took her cellphone as she was calling police.
He had been wanted on a warrant for that offense since February. If convicted in that case, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to 14 years in prison.
Perry also agreed to waive extradition to Indiana to face charges there of possession of a firearm by a felon. He will likely be returned there once his Champaign County cases are resolved.
Dill appointed the public defender’s office to represent Perry and told him to be back in court Aug. 17. He was ordered to have no contact with the women named in the charges.