URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he shot a man from a car was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.
Charman Brown, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Hedge Road, will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence but has already been in jail almost two years.
Brown, 20, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated discharge of a weapon, admitting that on June 2, 2021, he fired at a man from the back seat of a car as the man was in the 800 block of Joanne Lane.
Police found that man in the roadway, critically injured. He survived the wound.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who has prosecuted Brown since he was a juvenile, agreed to dismiss a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm that could have meant up to 30 years in prison for Brown.
Rietz said witnesses identified Brown as the man who fired the gun out the rear window of a sedan that belonged to a relative of his.
At the time of his arrest about two weeks after the shooting, Brown was on probation for possession of a stolen gun and had previously been adjudicated a delinquent minor for possessing a gun.