URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he blew off his probation for vehicle burglary has been resentenced to prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Khalleel Hunt, 22, for the Department of Corrections’ boot-camp program when he resentenced him Wednesday to 2.5 years in prison.
Hunt was given credit on his sentence for 97 days already served.
Hunt, who last lived in the 100 block of West Vine Street, was arrested two months ago on outstanding warrants in the two 2018 cases for which he was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to entering cars in Savoy and Champaign, intending to steal.
But Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said Hunt failed to report to a probation officer or to comply with any other terms of probation, so petitions to revoke it were filed in July 2020.
Hunt was arrested in November and in early December admitted in one of the cases that he violated his probation. The other petition was withdrawn.