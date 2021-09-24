URBANA — A Champaign man who failed to report to his probation officer for help in the wake of a methamphetamine possession conviction is headed to the Department of Corrections.
Jeremy Larson, 35, who listed an address in the 500 block of Castleton Drive, admitted Friday to Judge Roger Webber that he violated the probation he received in April by missing at least three appointments.
He was resentenced to two years in prison with credit for 107 days served.
As part of his sentence, Larson was also ordered to make restitution totaling $2,725 to three different victims for whom he agreed to install swimming pools.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Larson took downpayments from those people but never did any work.
In exchange for Larson’s admission that he violated his probation and his agreement to repay the pool customers, McCallum agreed to dismiss a pending domestic-battery charge against him.
Larson has prior convictions for bank robbery and burglary, the prosecutor said.