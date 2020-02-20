URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a gun when he was not allowed to is headed to prison for 5½ years.
Willie Barry, 33, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Country Fair Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting he had a gun on Nov. 15.
Having been convicted in 2004 of involuntary manslaughter, Barry is not allowed to possess a firearm.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said on that evening, Barry was at the Office II, 302 S. Country Fair Drive, C, and was seen by a patron displaying a gun while intoxicated.
Barry was getting in to an Uber ride about 10:40 p.m. when police arrived. An officer found the gun in the car and Barry admitted it was his, Lozar said.
Lozar said Barry had other convictions for theft, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, burglary and resisting a peace officer.
Difanis allowed Barry to remain free until March 18.