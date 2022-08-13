URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a loaded gun in his car has been criminally charged.
Lv Temple, 28, who listed an address in the 700 block of Hollycrest Drive, was released from jail Friday after posting $5,000 cash.
He had been charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon for allegedly having a loaded gun under the driver’s seat of his car.
An Illinois State trooper stopped Temple near the intersection of East Bradley Avenue and Elm Street early Friday for alleged traffic violations. Because the car smelled of cannabis, the trooper searched it.
Temple, who has a previous conviction for unlawful use of a weapon, is not allowed to possess a gun.
Judge Roger Webber told him to return to court on Sept. 27.